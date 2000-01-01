Insulet Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PODD)
- Market Cap$18.537bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:PODD
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS45784P1012
Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 150,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.Insulet Corp is a medical device company based in Billerica, Massachusetts. The company develops, manufactures and sells OmniPod Insulin Management System, an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.