Company Profile

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 150,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.Insulet Corp is a medical device company based in Billerica, Massachusetts. The company develops, manufactures and sells OmniPod Insulin Management System, an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.