Company Profile
Insurance Australia Group, or IAG, is the largest domestic general insurer by gross written premium operating in Australia and New Zealand. The firm's small exposure to Asia has been partially reduced with the recent sale of operations in Thailand and Indonesia. The key general insurance markets in which IAG operates are home and contents, motor vehicle and compulsory third-party, and short-tail commercial. IAG sells insurance under several brands, including NRMA, CGU, SGIO, SGIC, WFI, and Swann in Australia, and NZI, State, AMI, and Lumley in New Zealand.Insurance Australia Group Ltd is a general insurance company operating in Australia, New Zealand and Asia. It sells various insurance policies under different brands such as CGU Insurance, NRMA Insurance, Swann Insurance, RAVC, SGIO, WFI, and SGIC.