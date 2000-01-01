Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INSY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INSY
- Market Cap$16.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:INSY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45824V2097
Company Profile
Insys Therapeutics Inc develops and commercializes drugs delivery systems targeting the oncology space. The company manufactures cannabinoid formulation, and sublingual spray drug delivery technology for the US and Europe markets.