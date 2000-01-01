Intact Gold Corp (TSX:ITG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ITG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ITG

  • Market CapCAD0.910m
  • SymbolTSX:ITG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45826Y2015

Company Profile

Intact Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company. The company engages in acquisition and exploration of mining projects. The company’s mineral properties are at exploration stage.

Latest ITG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .