Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - INTA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - INTA
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:INTA
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS45827U1097
Company Profile
Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology they need to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements.