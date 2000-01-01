Intec Parent Inc (NASDAQ:NTEC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NTEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NTEC
- Market Cap$16.860m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NTEC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS45828B1008
Company Profile
Intec Parent Inc, formerly Intec Pharma Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Israel. The company is focused on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa or AP-CDLD is being developed by the company for the indication of treatment of Parkinson's disease.Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill.