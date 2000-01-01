Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NTEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NTEC
- Market Cap$17.110m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NTEC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINIL0011177958
Company Profile
Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill.