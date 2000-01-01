Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ITGR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ITGR
- Market Cap$2.628bn
- SymbolNYSE:ITGR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS45826H1095
Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp is the medical device outsource manufacturer serving cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics,vascular and surgical markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical, Lake Region Medical and Electrochem.