Company Profile

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of product lines from its technology for applications ranging from burn and deep tissue wounds to repair of dura mater in the brain to repair of nerve and tendon.