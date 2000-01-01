Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company that engages in the provision of platform services to clients and their financial advisers. The company's operating segment includes Investment administration services; Insurance and life assurance business and Other income. It generates maximum revenue from the Investment administration services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.IntegraFin Holdings PLC provides UK investment platform, called Transact, to UK clients through proprietary technology, premium service, a wide range of tax wrappers and an extensive choice of assets.