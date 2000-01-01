IntegraFin Holdings (LSE:IHP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IHP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IHP
- Market Cap£1.491bn
- SymbolLSE:IHP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BD45SH49
Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings PLC provides UK investment platform, called Transact, to UK clients through proprietary technology, premium service, a wide range of tax wrappers and an extensive choice of assets.