Integragen (EURONEXT:ALINT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALINT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALINT
- Market Cap€6.170m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALINT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINFR0010908723
Company Profile
Integragen is engaged in Genomic research. It translates molecular research to clinical practice through the identification of novel genetic biomarkers and the subsequent commercialization of molecular diagnostic tests based on its discoveries.