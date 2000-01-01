Integral SA (EURONEXT:MLITG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MLITG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MLITG
- Market Cap€0.000m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MLITG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINFR0012880482
Company Profile
Integral SA provides services including consulting, engineering & architecture projects, as well as management in construction.