Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd (ASX:IGE)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IGE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IGE

  • Market CapAUD38.600m
  • SymbolASX:IGE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IGE5

Company Profile

Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd is engaged in the design and construction of 30 x Catalytic Depolymerisation Modules. It develops & commercialise plastics to fuel technology, biomass to energy technology, and biomass to liquid fuels technology.

Latest IGE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .