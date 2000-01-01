Integrated Payment Technologies Ltd (ASX:IP1)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IP1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IP1
- Market CapAUD2.780m
- SymbolASX:IP1
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000IP11
Company Profile
Integrated Payment Technologies Ltd develops technology to facilitate the secure storage and transmission of data concerning payments. Its services include ClickSuper Service, Payment Adviser Service, and Bill Exchange Service.