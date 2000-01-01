Company Profile

Integrated Research Ltd is one of the leading providers of proactive experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments, and communications ecosystems. Many banks, airlines, and telecommunications companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. The business is spread across the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company generates maximum revenue from the United States.Integrated Research Ltd is engaged in design, development, implementation and sale of systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, Unified Communication networks and Payment networks.