Intek Group SpA is a diversified investment holding company. It invests in copper sector and financial and real estate assets sector. The copper sector includes the production and marketing of copper and copper-alloy semi-finished products. The financial and real estate assets sector includes the private equity activity, carried out mainly through the closed-ended investment fund, and the management of receivables. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the copper sector.Intek Group SpA is a diversified investment holding company. It invests in copper sector and financial and real estate assets sector.