Intek Group SpA (MTA:IKG)

European company
Market Info - IKG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IKG

  • Market Cap€97.770m
  • SymbolMTA:IKG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004552359

Company Profile

Intek Group SpA is a diversified investment holding company. It invests in copper sector and financial and real estate assets sector. The copper sector includes the production and marketing of copper and copper-alloy semi-finished products. The financial and real estate assets sector includes the private equity activity, carried out mainly through the closed-ended investment fund, and the management of receivables. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the copper sector.

