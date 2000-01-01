Company Profile

InteliCare Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing a solution that supports aging or disables persons to retain their well-deserved dignity and comfort through remaining at home for as long as possible. Its platform provides family and care-givers with a real-time view of the well-being of people in an independent living environment. The company's software uses discreet sensors that are placed around the home, in doorways and on key appliances, designed to gather information on movement, activity levels, temperature and more, to relay information about behavior such as sleeping patterns, social outings, meal preparation, and any potential health issues. Its products include InteliCare Hub, Smart sensors, Downloadable Application, and Optional Duress Pendants.