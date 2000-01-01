IntellaEquity Inc (TSX:AAO)

North American company
Trading Account

Market Info - AAO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAO

  • Market Cap$2.560m
  • SymbolTSX:AAO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0513121063

Company Profile

Augusta Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies systems using fiber optic sensors, related monitoring instruments, and software.

