Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NTLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTLA

  • Market Cap$827.580m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NTLA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45826J1051

Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics Inc is a gene editing company focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system.

Latest NTLA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .