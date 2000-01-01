Company Profile

Intellicheck Inc is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. The company make it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. Under new direction, the company is focused on partnering with banks and credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud.Intellicheck Inc is a technology company. It is engaged in developing, integrating and marketing identity authentication systems for applications including mobile & handheld access control and security systems for the government & commercial markets.