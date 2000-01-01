Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corp through its subsidiary provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market referred to as the FinTech industry. Its subsidiary allows companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards as well as revolving loans, to set up and maintain account data, to record advances and payments, to assess fees, interest and other charges, to resolve disputes and chargebacks, to manage collections of accounts receivable, to generate reports and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. Its software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreCOLLECT, CoreFraud, and others. The company derives its revenue from software licenses.Intelligent Systems Corp is engaged in the business of providing technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology & services market referred to as the FinTech industry.