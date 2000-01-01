Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LSE:IUG)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IUG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IUG

  • Market Cap£39.060m
  • SymbolLSE:IUG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BN791Q39

Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of ultrasound simulation devices for use in the training of medical professionals. Its product categories ScanTrainer; HeartWorks; BodyWorks; and ORSIM Bronchoscopy Simulator. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom; North America and the Rest of World. It derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of World.Medaphor Group PLC is a holding company engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of ultrasound simulation devices for use in the training of medical professionals.

Latest IUG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

IUG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .