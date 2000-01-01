Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LSE:IUG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IUG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IUG
- Market Cap£39.060m
- SymbolLSE:IUG
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINGB00BN791Q39
Company Profile
Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of ultrasound simulation devices for use in the training of medical professionals. Its product categories ScanTrainer; HeartWorks; BodyWorks; and ORSIM Bronchoscopy Simulator. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom; North America and the Rest of World. It derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of World.Medaphor Group PLC is a holding company engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of ultrasound simulation devices for use in the training of medical professionals.