Company Profile

Intelligent Ultrasound Group PLC is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of ultrasound simulation devices for use in the training of medical professionals. Its product categories ScanTrainer; HeartWorks; BodyWorks; and ORSIM Bronchoscopy Simulator. Geographically, it has a presence in the United Kingdom; North America and the Rest of World. It derives a majority of revenue from the Rest of World.Medaphor Group PLC is a holding company engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of ultrasound simulation devices for use in the training of medical professionals.