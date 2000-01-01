IntelliHR Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:IHR)

APAC company
Market Info - IHR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IHR

  • Market CapAUD9.790m
  • SymbolASX:IHR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000IHR5

Company Profile

intelliHR Holdings Ltd is a company that is engaged in data analytics. The company offers intelliHR, a human resource cloud based platform with data analytics and collection capabilities.

Latest IHR news

