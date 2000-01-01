Company Profile

Inter Pipeline operates crude oil pipelines, natural gas liquids extraction, and bulk liquid storage businesses in Canada and Europe. The company's oil sands pipelines cover 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and hold the capacity for 4.6 million barrels a day of delivery volumes. Conventional crude pipelines, NGL infrastructure, and 31 mmbbl of liquid storage in Europe round out the company’s operations.Inter Pipeline Ltd is a petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids extraction company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. It owns and operates a diversified combination of energy infrastructure assets in western Canada and Europe.