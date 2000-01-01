Interactive Brokers Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:IBKR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IBKR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IBKR
- Market Cap$5.847bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:IBKR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINUS45841N1072
Company Profile
Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders. The company's electronically traded products include stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, CFDs, and funds. IB has operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The company is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, NYSE, FCA, and other regulatory agencies worldwide.Interactive Brokers Group Inc is an automated electronic broker and market maker engaged in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, and mutual funds.