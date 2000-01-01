Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IBKR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IBKR

  • Market Cap$19.467bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IBKR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45841N1072

Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is an automated electronic broker and market maker engaged in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, and mutual funds.

Latest IBKR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .