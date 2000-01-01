Interbit Ltd (TSX:IBIT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IBIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IBIT
- Market CapCAD4.190m
- SymbolTSX:IBIT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA45845F1009
Company Profile
BTL Group Ltd is a Canada-based technology company. It is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of consulting fees.