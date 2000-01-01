Interbit Ltd (TSX:NPR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NPR
- Market CapCAD6.730m
- SymbolTSX:NPR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA45845F1009
Company Profile
Interbit Ltd is a technology company. The company is focused on developing a distributed computing platform designed to support the next generation of digital infrastructure. It provides the enterprise technology platform for businesses across various industries. The company's Interbit is a blockchain development platform designed for business innovators and developers to join the blockchain capabilities into enterprise applications.BTL Group Ltd is a Canada-based technology company. It is an enterprise technology platform provider that is developing Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. The company generates maximum revenue in the form of consulting fees.