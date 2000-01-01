Company Profile

Intercede Group PLC is an independent developer and supplier of identity and credential management software. Intercede's product portfolio includes MyID, an identity, and credential management system, RapID is the password killer for killer apps, and MyTAM enables Android app developers and service providers to deploy trusted applications to the trusted execution environment in a simple and cost-effective manner. The company serves a diverse range of markets including governments, enterprises, app developers, and service providers. The company has operational footprints across the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, and Rest of World. The majority of its revenue is derived from North America.