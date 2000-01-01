Intercept Energy Services Inc (TSX:IES.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IES.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IES.H

  • Market CapCAD0.180m
  • SymbolTSX:IES.H
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA45845R2037

Company Profile

Intercept Energy Services Inc is an oilfield services company which provides heated water used by oil and gas exploration and production companies; in the fracturing process in Canada and the US. It also provides equipment to support the oil industry.

Latest IES.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .