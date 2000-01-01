Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases with high unmet medical need.