Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ICPT)

North American company
Company Info - ICPT

  • Market Cap$1.151bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ICPT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45845P1084

Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat chronic liver diseases. Obeticholic acid, or OCA, is an agonist of the farnesoid X receptor. OCA was approved as Ocaliva to treat primary biliary cirrhosis in 2016 and is being developed for a variety of chronic liver diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases with high unmet medical need.

