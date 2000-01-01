Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ICPT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICPT

  • Market Cap$3.913bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ICPT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45845P1084

Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases with high unmet medical need.

Latest ICPT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .