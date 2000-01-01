Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ICE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICE

  • Market Cap$51.564bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ICE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45866F1049

Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is an operator of regulated exchanges, clearing houses and listings venues, and a provider of data services for commodity and financial markets. It serves the risk management needs of global markets.

Latest ICE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .