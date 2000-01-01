Intercontinental Gold And Metals Ltd (TSX:ICAU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ICAU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ICAU

  • Market CapCAD2.160m
  • SymbolTSX:ICAU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4585711068

Company Profile

International Gold and Metals Ltd is a Canada-based metal exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada and Bolivia.

Latest ICAU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .