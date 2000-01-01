InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE:IHG)
- Market Cap£9.245bn
- SymbolLSE:IHG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLodging
- Currency
- ISINGB00BHJYC057
Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels and resorts. It operates hotels under its brands, which includes InterContinental, Kimpton, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, and o amongst others.