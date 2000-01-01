Company Profile

InterDigital designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications and capabilities. The company derives revenue primarily from patent licensing and sales, with contributions from technology solutions licensing and sales and engineering services. However, the majority of revenue is recurring in nature as they are from current patent royalties and sales as well as technology solutions revenue. Interdigital is focused on two technology areas: cellular wireless technology and "Internet of Things" technology.InterDigital Inc functions within the communication segment. It develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications.