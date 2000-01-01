InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IDCC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IDCC
- Market Cap$1.291bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:IDCC
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINUS45867G1013
Company Profile
InterDigital designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications and capabilities. The company derives revenue primarily from patent licensing and sales, with contributions from technology solutions licensing and sales and engineering services. However, the majority of revenue is recurring in nature as they are from current patent royalties and sales as well as technology solutions revenue. Interdigital is focused on two technology areas: cellular wireless technology and "Internet of Things" technology.InterDigital Inc functions within the communication segment. It develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications.