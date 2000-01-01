Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - TILE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - TILE

  • Market Cap$1.000bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:TILE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4586653044

Company Profile

Interface Inc designs, produces and sells modular carpets, also known as carpet tiles. The Company markets modular carpet under brand names such as Interface and FLOR. Its geographic markets include Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Latest TILE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .