Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - TILE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - TILE
- Market Cap$1.000bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:TILE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS4586653044
Company Profile
Interface Inc designs, produces and sells modular carpets, also known as carpet tiles. The Company markets modular carpet under brand names such as Interface and FLOR. Its geographic markets include Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.