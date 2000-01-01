Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - IFP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - IFP
- Market CapCAD1.007bn
- SymbolTSE:IFP
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINCA45868C1095
Company Profile
Interfor Corp supplies lumber products and has one operating segment, solid wood. The Company harvests & purchases logs which are sorted by species, size & quality & then either manufactured into lumber products at sawmills or sold.