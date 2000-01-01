Intermap Technologies Corp Class A (TSE:IMP)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMP

  • Market CapCAD3.450m
  • SymbolTSE:IMP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4589774021

Company Profile

Intermap Technologies Corp is a location-based information service providing company, creating a wide variety of geospatial solutions and analytics from its NEXTMap database.

Latest IMP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .