Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group PLC is an asset management firm that divides its business model into two primary sections, including a fund management company and an investment company. The fund management company is the operating business of the group that sources and manages investments in the European, Asia-Pacific, and North American markets. It allocates capital to corporate investments, capital market investments, real assets, and private equity secondary market transactions. The investment company co-invests alongside third parties in new or existing funds. Its strategy emphasizes a growth-oriented, activist, and long-term approach to investing. It generates revenue through interest income and secondarily through management fees.Intermediate Capital Group PLC together with its subsidiaries, provides mezzanine finance, leveraged credit and minority equity to companies in Europe, Asia Pacific & North America along with the management of third party funds.