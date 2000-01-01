Intermediate Capital Group (LSE:ICP)

UK company
Market Info - ICP

Company Info - ICP

  • Market Cap£4.601bn
  • SymbolLSE:ICP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYT1DJ19

Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group PLC together with its subsidiaries, provides mezzanine finance, leveraged credit and minority equity to companies in Europe, Asia Pacific & North America along with the management of third party funds.

