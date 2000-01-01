Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IMI

  • Market Cap$59.460m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:IMI
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUS45882D1090

Company Profile

Intermolecular Inc provides support materials for the semiconductor industry. It generates revenue through the sale of its products to a semiconductor device, semiconductor materials, and equipment companies mainly in the Asia-Pacific markets.

Latest IMI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .