Company Profile

International Bancshares is a financial holding company with bank subsidiaries that provide commercial and retail banking services, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The subsidiaries gather funds from various sources and invest these funds to earn a return. Fund gathering primarily takes the form of accepting demand and time deposits. The bank subsidiaries have historically focused on providing commercial banking services to small and medium-size businesses. The subsidiaries have increasingly transitioned to also providing consumer and retail banking, including mortgage lending. The company's strategy emphasizes customer service and expense control. The company generates net revenue primarily through net interest income.International Bancshares Corp is a financial holding company. It mainly provides retail and commercial banking to small and medium-size businesses. The company generates net revenue primarily through net interest income.