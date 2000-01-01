International Bethlehem Mining Corp (TSX:IBC.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - IBC.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - IBC.H

  • Market CapCAD0.520m
  • SymbolTSX:IBC.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4591232042

Company Profile

International Bethlehem Mining Corp is a Canadian based company, engaged in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It explores for gold and various other minerals.

Latest IBC.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .