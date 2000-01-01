International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)
Company Profile
IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise’s IT needs. The company primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients – which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM’s outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.International Business Machines Corp offers a variety of IT services along with software, and hardware. It has operations in over 170 countries and provides planning, build, manage, and maintain IT infrastructure, platforms, applications, and services.