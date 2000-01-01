Company Profile

International Airlines is a European airline group flying under the British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling brands. In 2019, the company carried 118 million passengers to its network of 279 destinations globally. The group’s main airport hubs are London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Madrid, Barcelona and Dublin. The company generated sales of EUR 25.5 billion in 2019.International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is in the operation of international and domestic scheduled air services for the carriage of passengers and cargo. It operates through three airlines including British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.