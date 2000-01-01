International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
Company Info - IAG
- Market Cap£12.458bn
- SymbolLSE:IAG
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAirlines
- Currency
- ISINES0177542018
Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is in the operation of international and domestic scheduled air services for the carriage of passengers and cargo. It operates through three airlines including British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.